Garden Centers Join Forces to Grow the Future of Horticulture with Spring ‘Round-Up at the Register’ Campaign

Proceeds support Seed Your Future’s reach & impact, bolstering the industry’s future workforce



This spring, garden centers across North America are uniting to secure the future of the green industry through Seed Your Future’s month-long ‘Round-Up at the Register’ campaign. This campaign empowers customers to contribute to a greener future by rounding up their purchase total at checkout, with all proceeds funding programs that inspire and equip students for careers working with plants.

Seed Your Future is the leading force in educating and inspiring the next generation about the diverse and rewarding career opportunities in horticulture. Since its founding in 2014, the non-profit has provided invaluable resources, guidance, and connections to cultivate a thriving future for the green industry. Supported by industry leaders, educators, and public gardens, Seed Your Future is calling on garden centers to join the movement and help shape the future workforce.

“Garden centers are the heart of our communities and the perfect partners to ignite a passion for plants in the next generation,” said Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future. “By joining this campaign, you’re not just fundraising but offering a way for you and your customers to make a difference.”

Why Garden Centers Should Join

The horticulture industry continues to grapple with significant labor shortages, impacting operations and growth. In 2023, the landscaping sector employed approximately 1.3 million workers in the U.S., yet, according to a survey by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), nearly 80 percent of landscaping companies reported difficulties filling open positions.

By participating in the ‘Round-Up at the Register’ campaign, garden centers are directly investing in the future of horticulture.

“As our industry faces an increasing need for skilled professionals, this initiative can help cultivate a pipeline of workers who have a passion for Plants and Horticulture and will help our growing industry and our businesses,” says Danny Summers, managing director for The Garden Center Group. “Supporting the education and inspiration of young minds ensures that Garden Centers have a steady supply of knowledgeable employees (and even excited and connected customers) for years to come.”

How it Works

Register for the program at https://www.seedyourfuture.org/igc_round_up_campaign

Seed Your Future provides promotional materials, including in-store POP signage, digital assets, and social media content, making it easy to communicate the campaign to customers and maximize its impact.

Enable the round-up feature with your POS system.

Garden centers collect donations, via round-up at the register or a dollar amount.

Seed Your Future allocates funds for creating new career exploration tools, resources, and outreach.

Additionally, participating garden centers will receive national recognition through Seed Your Future’s website and promotional efforts, boosting visibility and credibility within the industry.

Garden centers interested in joining the spring ‘Round-Up at the Register’ campaign are encouraged to sign up today by contacting Katie Dubow at katie@gardenmediagroup.com.

“This fundraising campaign is a simple way to invest in a greener, more vibrant future,” explains Albarran. “Together, we can show the incredible potential of a career working with plants and secure the future of horticulture for generations to come.”

To learn more, support Seed Your Future, or get involved, visit www.seedyourfuture.org.

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands the power of plants and is aware of the promising careers in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture. To support Seed Your Future’s ongoing efforts, please visit Seed Your Future Donation Page. For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org.