Garden Media Group Features New Plants and Products for Spring 2020

PHILADELPHIA – It’s time to get back in the garden! With these great plants and products ensure success this season. To get you excited this spring, Garden Media Group has released its 2020 Garden Superstars for Spring. This year’s list features durable gardening tools, beautiful blooms and new innovative ways to garden.

“Spring is here and that is usually a sign of hope,” says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “Yet in these uncertain times, people are finding hope hard to come by. Gardening offers us so much – from physical and mental well-being to delicious and nutritious food. We urge you to just grow something today.”

These plants and products are sure to bring ease and peace of mind to everyone this season and year.

Here is Garden Media’s list of Garden Superstars for Spring 2020.

Digging with Ease. Grow with ease this spring with Power Planter’s Auger Starter Pack. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a new homeowner, this set is a great choice for planting everything from bulbs and seeds to plugs and annuals. The kit includes two garden auger drill bits that turn any hand power drill into a powered soil digger that makes planting a breeze. Hand-welded and proudly made in the USA, Power Planter products are guaranteed to last!

Visit http://www.powerplanter.com for more information.

Blooms for All Seasons. Looking for plants with real flower power that bloom all season? Try Bloomables® from Star® Roses & Plants, the introducers of The Knock Out® Family of Roses, launched this spring. With over 35 varieties of Star Roses’ best flowering roses and shrubs to choose from, these varieties are easy-to-grow and offer high reward in the garden. Bloomables has it all. Bright colors, unique textures, and of course, amazing blooms, make this collection stand-out!

Check out the collection at http://www.bloomables.com.

New Possibilities. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle… REPURPOSE! Smart Pots has powered up a way to reuse milk crates for gardening with new Milk Crate Liners. These square, breathable liners fit into the crates perfectly to ensure proper drainage of water, while containing the soil medium for your plants. While the liners themselves are easy to maintain and use, the milk crates allow you to move and rearrange your plants safely and easily.

For more information, visit SmartPots.com.

For more exciting new plants and garden products for spring 2020, visit gardenmediagroup.com.

