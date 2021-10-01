Garden Media Group’s 2022 Garden Trends Report Available Now

It’s time again for lawn and garden companies to forecast trends for the coming year. Forecasting trends help businesses stay ahead of the competition, discover customer wants, and ultimately drive sales.

The 2022 Garden Trends Report, From Crisis to Innovation, from public relations firm Garden Media Group, outlines the shift that has occurred in the green industry and beyond. It goes past ‘The Great Reset’ of 2021 and guides us through the customer mindset to better fit green products and services into this post-pandemic lifestyle.

“We’re done holding our breath in anticipation of what will happen to green businesses,” said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “Our industry has grown exponentially, now is the time to make big moves to keep this new customer. The 2022 trends show a bright future for garden brands.” Here is a sampling of the eight trends that will shape the future, according to Garden Media:

Creator Class

When times go well, people stick to the rules. But not always. In 2022 it will be innovators who emerge from ahead of others and maintain the economic recovery. These leaders are the Creator Class, and research shows they are leaving steady jobs for ‘passion projects.’

“This new class of people is shaping their future not as part of corporations, but as individuals,” said Dubow. “They are drawn to create and innovate on their terms, creating successful micro-businesses in the community.”

Microbusinesses are also driving the shop local message that garden retailers can capitalize on.

“Keep promoting your local shop message, charitable contributions, or how you are working to bring together community,” explained Dubow. “Invite local creators in for a Localtopia event, collaborate on new products, and share in their social reach.”

Shoppertainment

The quick change to virtual demanded everyone to adjust and improve. Every sector pivoted, including social media.

“The pandemic accelerated online shopping,” said Dubow. “The customer will be expecting your store to offer products for sale directly from social platforms, known as Shoppertainment. In the U.S., social commerce may reach 4.2% of retail e-com sales in 2022 or $36.09 billion.”

Zoning Board

Home improvement projects show no signs of slowing down. Zoning will be the latest idea – creating spaces pertaining to each need of work and play.

Some key zones for retailers to consider catering to are front yard zones. Social media searches for “front yard” or “front porch” have reached a 5-year high. By positioning plants and products to suit this space, green businesses can react to trends by driving sales. People want container plants that look good and are low-care, such as the new Petite Knock Out from Star Roses.

“Defining spaces for comfortable and safe entertainment is top of mind for homeowners,” Dubow said.

“Out front, they can welcome people into their space without crossing the threshold.”

Bridging the Gap

2021 was the year of “The Great Reset.” With any reset, you need to start at the beginning. For the 18.3 million new gardeners gained the past year, this means basic knowledge.

“Our challenge is building a bridge for these instant gratification customers to turn into lifetime gardeners,” explained Dubow. “Build a foundation made up of products and information specific to your customers’ interest – whether it’s edibles, gardening for wildlife, containers, or the DIY generation.”

By bridging the gap in products for beginners, garden retailers will lead new customers to success. And note, the more personalization, the better, such as Thriving Design C–Bites. But be sure to offer quality products, and don’t overwhelm newbies with too many choices.

Living Television

Many discovered or even rediscovered birding last year. Sales of feeders and feed are projected to hit $2.2 billion in sales in 2021.

“Birding as a hobby is great news for retailers that sell feed and feeders,” said Dubow. “An exciting byproduct of an interest in birds is an interest in the plants to feed them.”

Make it easy for new bird enthusiasts to shop the essentials by designing and merchandising collections to feed birds. Provide plant lists, merchandising, guides, lead birdwatching walks, or host birding clubs to support and engage this group. An excellent solution for birds in winter is feeders from Centurion.

On-Demand Flowers

Flowers are the new hugs. In times where hugging and personal connections are limited, people show their appreciation by giving flowers. The act of both giving and receiving flowers triggers the feel-good hormones in our brains.

Whether a pandemic, personal pleasure, or a signal of an elevated lifestyle, cut flower bouquet sales in the U.S. reached 6.5 billion in 2021 and are predicted to surpass that in 2022.

“Over 50 percent of cut flowers are purchased at the grocery store,” exclaimed Dubow. “Think about the sales we could attract if garden retailers set up cut flower stations.”

To capitalize on the cut flower trend, promote sharing gardens, teach customers the best flowers for cutting gardens, and host flower arranging workshops.

An added benefit of this trend is increased plant sales because consumers want to buy the plants they see in their bouquets. Wild Curation

New research shows that one in five of the world’s plants – 4,400 in the U.S. – are at risk of extinction.

Plants – and their incredible diversity – make life possible. This is why there will be a demand for a renewed focus to prevent further plant extinctions.

Gardens such as Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware have led conservation efforts with research, fundraising, and the creation of extinction gardens.

“Your business can provide key education to customers as well,” explains Dubow. “Teach them how certain activities can harm or help extinct plants. You’ll be surprised how some of the plant parents flexing on social media will be easy to bring into the conservation fold.”

Awareness and observation over time will help people develop their keen eye and save wild plants.

In Living Color

The most anticipated trend each year is the hue that’s catching the consumer’s eye. This year the color is clover, representing the first sign of spring, renewal, and rebirth.

“Green is optimistic, rejuvenating, invigorating, up-beat, and importantly – inspired by nature,” Dubow said. “Use this trending color in biophilic design elements in offices, work it into shades of new collections, and merchandise with pillows, containers, or accessories.”

Garden Media Group has published its highly anticipated Garden Trends Report annually since 2001. The firm offers information about trends in various formats, including a free annual report and a YouTube series. The 2022 Garden Trends Report is available for free download now. Read Garden Media’s GROW! blog for trend updates and industry news.

