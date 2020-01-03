Garden Media Moves to the Next Level, Second Generation to Lead Family Business

(Philadelphia) Kennett Square – The mother-daughter duo of Suzi McCoy and Katie Dubow are well known in the horticultural industry. From representing first-class clients to speaking on the latest gardening trends, the two have built the PA based Garden Media Group into the top marketing firm in the garden industry.

“Today we celebrate a huge milestone for us both. I am so proud and excited to announce that Katie is taking over as the owner and president of the company that I started years ago,” says founder Suzi McCoy. “She is more than capable as she has had a major role in shaping the company’s vision, development and strategy over the past nine years. I know she will exceed my expectations as she leads Garden Media into the next decade.”

Katie is taking over a business Suzi started as IMPACT Marketing in 1987. “For 33 years my mom has served the industry. She is a true leader and game-changer with a well-deserved reputation as a creative, strategic thinker able to fast-track any brand to success, from the Knock Out Rose to Costa Farm’s O2 for You,” says Katie.

“She has been instrumental in strengthening our industry across the globe, launching new plants and products, and spotting and creating garden trends. Her reputation and business relationships formed over these years are what have kept us going. And her media tours and parties are legendary,” said Katie. “I have big, ‘pink’ shoes to fill.”

According to Suzi, Katie has been walking in those shoes for years. She was the firm’s first employee when she was only in kindergarten. Katie grew up helping in the office, mailing press releases and answering phones. She worked as an intern out of college before moving to New York City to work for CBS television.

Since joining the company full time in 2011, Katie’s responsibilities expanded at Garden Media, where she has served as creative director, marketing strategist and enthusiastic speaker. Katie has been responsible for developing new business relationships, building brands for the most respected companies in the home and garden industry, and managing PR campaigns for a variety of national and international clients.

She’s also honed her skills as a global garden-trend authority by taking the lead on Garden Media’s Annual Garden Trends Report and presenting to audiences around the world.

And the industry has taken notice. Katie was named GardenComm’s first Emergent Communicator in 2016 and to GPN’s 40 Under 40 Class in 2017. She continues in her mother’s footsteps serving the industry as a member of the board of the Pennsylvania Nursery and Landscape Association and on the marketing committee of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge.

Before joining Garden Media in 2011, Katie held positions as a marketing manager for Liz Claiborne, Inc. and a technical production manager at CBS in New York. A 2004 Northeastern University graduate, she has spent most of her career learning the ins and outs of brand management.

Katie said she is focused on growing Garden Media to the next level by exceeding client expectations, being a leader in the industry, and providing a progressive workplace.

“Suzi and I both are grateful to our wonderful staff, some who have been here for decades, who made this succession seamless,” said Katie. “We will work together to continue in my mother’s legacy and help fulfill our clients’ dreams, exceed expectations, and grow the industry for all.”

Suzi will stay on as an advisor, continuing to mentor Katie. Her new “job” will be spending time with her husband and grandchildren, traveling, painting, playing golf, volunteering, and reading to dogs at the Humane Society.

“As we enter 2020, Garden Media cheers a new decade of change and a new owner, and I am very proud to hand over the reins to my daughter – a smart, strong female and a very capable business person,” Suzi said. “I’m eager to see where she takes ‘my baby’ in the future.”

Want to be see big changes in 2020? Contact Katie Dubow at katie@gardenmediagroup.com or call her at 610-444-3040.

