Get Ready for Danziger’s Multisensory Display at Flower Trials 2024

The Netherlands & Germany, June 11-14

Danziger, a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, will be showcasing its latest & greatest varieties at this year’s Flower Trials event.

For 70 years, Danziger has been at the forefront of genetic innovation with one of the industry’s largest R&D teams keeping a close watch on growers’ needs and working diligently to address them. “Our expert breeding team has more than 100 employees around the world – from scientists to researchers to professional breeders,” said Amir Zuker, Ph.D., VP R&D at Danziger. “We develop new varieties based on deep understanding of the different markets and growers’ demands. Our teams dedicate years of worldwide testing, improving and perfecting each variety. By performing meticulous routine lab tests on all varieties, including diagnosis of symptomatic plants, development of new diagnostic methods and processes, we ensure clean stock materials for the whole value chain – growers, wholesalers, retailers and end consumers.

At Flower Trials 2024, Danziger will present exciting new trends in flower breeding and growing based on key advancements in plant genetics. Cultivating the Future is our theme for this year, reflecting our constant investment in innovation and focus on providing future-ready solutions to maximize growth. At the event, Danziger will be launching its versatile 2025 catalog, featuring enhanced resilience, increased adaptability, and unstoppable blooming of colors, shapes and patterns. We have a lot to show for and invite you to take a multisensory tour of our varieties over time and see what makes us unique>> https://dan.danzigeronline.com/ugZci

Walk of Fame: Walk the red carpet featuring our DanStars™, Danziger’s most popular varieties to date:

Enjoy a beautiful display of our renowned varieties, developed and improved throughout the years.

Learn what makes our DanStars™ so special and why everyone just loves them! Meet SCOPIA® GULLIVER™ Bacopa, AMORE® Petunia, GOLF™ Craspedia, and many more market leaders.

Discover genetics requiring minimal use of chemicals, lower input and reduced labor, ensuring the success of growers everywhere by increased productivity:

Our Summer Celebration display presents new varieties with natural heat and drought tolerance, including the PAZZAZ™ Portulaca series, Our Scavola lineup and ALONIA™ Angelonia.

The Grow Green display features varieties requiring minimal to no PGR, such as COLIBRI™ Calibrachoa, AMAZONAS™ Petunia and SOL LUNA™ Impatiens.

See the Future – resilient, adaptable, unstoppable! These strong varieties are shaping the future, and will surely grow your business already this season:

Imagine Resilient Born flowers withstand various challenges and can recover from diseases, pests and adverse environmental conditions.

Imagine Adaptable adjust and thrive in different environmental conditions, and recover from stresses induced by extreme weather fluctuations.

Imagine Unstoppable – more blooms, more often. 2025 introductions offer an unstoppable blooming power with consistent and abundant blooms, bold colors and creative patterns.

Our new varieties are mind-blooming and deliver all these promises:

SOL LUNA PRIME™ is a new series of Impatiens which thrives in both sun and shade, adapts to weather conditions, and features outstanding wilting recovery.

Novelty additions to the well-known VANESSA™ Verbena series, with proven mildew resistance, excellent adaptability to environmental changes, and long-lasting bloom power.

Exciting newcomers to our leading Petunia and Calibrachoa series with bright and unique colors, including LIA™ Abstract Lemon Cherry, RAY™ Shadow, and many more.

Meet the team! Danziger’s international team of experts including our breeders, marketers, sales team and the Danziger family will all be there and look forward to seeing you.

Many more surprises at the event, so let’s meet and talk flowers!

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il