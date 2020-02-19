Get to Know this Floribunda ‘Soul Sister’, Bred by Christian Bedard

Soul Sister was bred by Christian Bedard in the United States in 2008. It was introduced in the United States by Weeks in 2012 as ‘Koko Loco’. This rose was released in Australia in 2015 as ‘Soul Sister’ by Swane’s Nurseries as Agent for Weeks.

Soul Sister is a magnificent Floribunda with classic high pointed shaped blooms and a light scent, borne both singularly and in small clusters. The colour is very unusual, starting with bronze chocolate brown buds opening to a café latte colour fading to a soft lavender pink blend.

A healthy, well rounded bush, this rose grows to 1.5m high and 1.2m wide with semi glossy, medium green foliage. It is a very easy bush to grow and manage and benefits from continual picking and deadheading. Prolific flowering throughout the growing season makes this a very popular rose and flowers seem to last for a long time on the bush.

