GGIA WinterGreen 2021 Goes Virtual

After much contemplation and careful consideration of the circumstances and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Green Industry Association Board of Directors has decided to go virtual for WinterGreen 2021. The safety of exhibitors, attendees, and speakers is

GGIA’s top priority when hosting an event like WinterGreen, and a virtual event in 2021 offers many opportunities while we continue to navigate through this time.

GGIA’s Board and staff are currently working out the details of a virtual event, which will include continuing education credits for Pesticide Applicator Licensing and Certification, a virtual exhibitor hall, and virtual networking opportunities. Our virtual tradeshow will be January 19-21, 2021.

GGIA will release the finalized details once they are established. Continue to save the date for WinterGreen 2021! www.ggia.org or contact our office at [email protected]