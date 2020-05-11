Glass Tulip Award 2021: Vote for the Best Market Introduction

What you grow with passion, you put in the market with care. That certainly applies to the introduction of novelties and concepts. New products and innovation deserve extra attention. That’s why we put innovations in the spotlight with the Glass Tulip Award.

The Glazen Tulp Award is presented to the best market introduction in five categories: Cut flowers, Concepts, Houseplants in bloom, Houseplants green, Garden plants.

Your vote counts!

In order to achieve a successful Glazen Tulp Award 2021, we need your knowledge. Are you the trendsetter with a feeling for novelties in the floriculture sector? Then cast your vote now. The first voting round is now open.

