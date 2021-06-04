GoMaterials Launches Hassle-free Landscape Marketplace in Texas

Landscaping supply chain start-up GoMaterials has expanded its procurement service into Texas. The launch of the service in Texas offers a no-cost solution for hundreds of landscapers struggling with plant shortages caused by the damaging effects of the winter freeze.

Launched in 2016, the wholesale plant marketplace is already being used by professional landscapers in Florida, New York, Quebec, and Ontario to source millions of dollars’ worth of softscape materials.

Landscaping businesses in Texas can now utilize the service to source wholesale landscaping plants, trees, palms, and shrubs from hundreds of verified wholesale nurseries from right within Texas, Florida, or across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded by a former landscaping business owner, GoMaterials aims to resolve day-to-day operational challenges such as late deliveries and wrong specs. Marc Elliott, CEO of GoMaterials, found plant procurement and post-delivery follow-ups the most challenging part of the job. So, when he left the business, he was determined to create a more efficient, turn-key solution for his peers.

“Wrong materials, wrong dates, last-minute no-shows, and the hassle to find replacements – it’s all part of the job, but it shouldn’t be,” says Elliott. “GoMaterials makes efficient and hassle-free jobs the norm, not the exception.”

Three key elements have contributed to the company’s success: sourcing from the largest selection of vetted nursery growers, end-to-end procurement from price comparison to quality assurance, and personalized service – all at no additional cost to the end-user – landscapers.

GoMaterials’s launch in Texas can be beneficial for landscapers struggling with the unprecedented rise in demand for landscaping due to global sustainability targets, rising housing starts and the aftermath of the Texas freeze. In addition, with fewer young people joining the industry, there is a growing need for business services to improve the efficiency of operations.

And at a time when supply is the number one challenge facing landscapers, GoMaterials is seeing unprecedented growth. Today, millions of dollars in annual landscape materials are sourced through their online marketplace.

“It’s simple,” Elliott says, “we take the hassle out of your hustle. We free up your procurement time, so you can submit more bids, train more employees and in all, grow your business.”

GoMaterials is an online marketplace for sourcing plant materials for landscaping professionals. For more information, visit https://www.gomaterials.com.