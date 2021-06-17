Gorizia Rosemary, AKA Barbecue Skewers, Newest Texas Superstar

Gorizia rosemary, nicknamed Barbecue Skewers rosemary by Texas A&M AgriLife horticulturists, has been named the newest Texas Superstar selection for its edible and ornamental characteristics and ability to perform well across the state.

Gorizia rosemary is a selected variety from the northeastern Italian town of the same name.

David Rodriguez, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist, San Antonio, said Gorizia rosemary can be utilized as an herbaceous woody ornamental plant, as a culinary herb and as an effective pollinator plant in containers or in landscapes.

