Great Lakes Floral Association Adds NEW Region

On the evening of Tuesday, January 7, 2020 florists from the State of Indiana voted to join forces with the Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA) and form a new Indiana Region, GLFA Region 7.

The members of the new region are very excited to now have access to the full slate of member benefits, which offered by the GLFA. These include but are not limited to:

Ø The Annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo

Ø Interactive Regional Meetings

Ø Professional Education Center

Ø The Professional Florist magazine

Ø Certified Florist (CF) program

Ø Scholarships for students, owners, and employees

Ø A Professionally Staffed Office

Ø “Find-A-Florist” feature powered by Google Maps

Ø Unmatched Credit Card processing rates

Ø Members Only pricing on all classes and products

Ø Insurance Savings on Business and Personal Lines

“We welcome all floral industry members in Indiana to join our organization from retail florists, event specialists, wholesalers, growers, suppliers, and service providers. The Indiana floral industry is not alone, we are all in this together and excited for what the future holds!” said GLFA President Jerome Raska, AIFD, CF, PFCI.

If you have any questions or would like to join the GLFA please visit our website at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org or call association headquarters at (517) 575-0110.

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a full-service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, and wholesalers. Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org