Great Lakes Floral Association Announces 2021 Design Contest Winners

This year the Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA) held its annual design contest virtually. There were over 55 contestants between the Student, College/Novice, Professional and Academy divisions. The GLFA would like to thank all those who enter this years contest. The 2021 GLFA Design Contest winners are as follows:

High School Division

Theme: Your Floral Highness

1st Place – Alex Tucker / Wexford Missaukee CTC, Cadillac, MI

2nd Place – Emily Hazel / Genesee Career Institute, Flint, MI

3rd Place – Rylee Hiltz / Wexford Missaukee CTC, Cadillac, MI

College/Novice Division

Theme: Breaking the Chain

1st Place – Addie Scheibe CF / Wooster, OH

2nd Place – Victoria Johnson CF / Rosie’s Floret, Mattawan, MI

3rd Place – Brianna Johnson / Schramm’s Flowers, Toledo, OH

Professional Division

Theme 1: A Tisket, A Tasket, Grandma Needs A Basket

1st Place – Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

2nd Place – Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

3rd Place – Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

Professional Division

Theme 2: Petal, Peddle, Pedal

1st Place – Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

2nd Place – Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

3rd Place – Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

Professional Division

Theme 3: To Hoop and To Hold

1st Place – Julianne Wedl / Draeger’s Floral, Watertown, WI

2nd Place – Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

3rd Place – Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

Academy Division

Theme: Simply Beautiful Petals

Doug Bates AIFD, CF / Designs by Vogt’s, Sturgis, MI

The Chuck Bannow Award:

The Winner of the 2021 Chuck Bannow “Best of Show” Award is:

Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH for her entry in Professional Division Theme 2: Petal, Peddle, Pedal.

(The Chuck Bannow Award is the “Best of Show” and is selected from the Professional Division based on creativity and artistry.)

2021 GLFA Designer Of The Year:

In order to attain “GLFA Designer of the Year” status, contestants must enter all three Professional Division categories. The three individuals with the highest cumulative points from the three Professional Division categories have been selected as finalists earning the chance to compete in a “designers choice” spontaneous surprise package competition. The wooden wheels where the surprise item in each designers package, they were required to use all six wheels in their design.

The finalists had one half hour Sunday, March 21, 2021 to create a their design. The finalist receiving the highest total points earned during the competition will be declared the winner. The winner receives $300.00 cash prize, recognition plaque and the coveted title of “GLFA Designer of the Year.” They also are the featured designer for the “Design Spotlight” page in The Professional Florist Magazine.

The three designers competing for the title of 2021 GLFA Designer of the Year were:

Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

The 2021 GLFA Designer Of The Year is:

Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

Thank you to our 2021 Design Contest sponsors CalFlowers and FloristWare.

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a multi-state full service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, wholesalers, and 150 Certified Florist (CF). Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org