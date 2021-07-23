Great Lakes Floral Association Awards $7000 to 2021 Scholarship Applicants

Haslett, MI – The Great Lakes Floral Association is pleased to announce it has awarded $7000 in scholarships to the 2021 applicants!

“I’m so excited and happy we are able to help these applicants achieve their floral industry educational goals,” said Jeanette Ballien, GLFA Scholarship committee chair. “This year we were able to award 10 different applicants. Scholarships were given for the Certified Florist (CF) program, Introduction and Intermediate design classes and 2022 GLFEE registrations and workshops. I like to congratulate all the recipients and thank all those who have made donations to the Michigan Floral Foundation this past year. I’d also like to acknowledge the Charlevoix County Community Foundation and the Colleen Currier-Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund for helping to make these scholarships possible!”

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a multi-state full service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, wholesalers, and 150 Certified Florist (CF). Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org

