Great Lakes Floral Association “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” Consumer Promotion Campaign Huge Success

The Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA) in collaboration with the Association of Flower Importers of Florida (AFIF), American Floral Endowment (AFE) Floral Marketing Research Fund, CalFlowers, and Asocolflores has created the “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” consumer marketing campaign. These organizations are the founding members of the Floral Marketing Supporters (www.floralmarketingsupports.org).

Over 7500 thirty-second radio and TV spots ran on Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) stations across the state of Michigan from July 27, 2020 through September 30, 2020. The campaign received and extra boost in the month of October when a 15 second tag on spot was added to a voter registration campaign. GLFA participating members received Stick in Pics, Statement Stuffers, 4ups flyers, and high-resolution digital copy of the logo for their personal in store use. Some members carried the campaign one step further by creating local “Hugs & Smiles” bouquet partnerships with local broadcasters. Others created their own versions of the television ad while others ran advertising in their local papers. Half of the participating members reported selling over 4000 bouquets.

“I would personally like to thank our investors and membership for their support and belief in this campaign”, say Rodney Crittenden, CEO Great Lakes Floral Association. “I am so proud to see our industry come together on such an important and timely issue”.

For more details and to register to participate in the campaign visit please visit: www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org “News” tab.

