Green Ball Dianthus: A Popular Newcomer

LivRio Magazine, powered by FloraLife Floral August 2, 2024

Resulting from a chance mutation, Green Dianthus was discovered by plant breeders about fifteen years ago, and a plant oddity that would normally have been discarded was recognized as the versatile gem it is.

Closely related to carnations, Green Dianthus is essentially a Sweet William which doesn’t produce any petals, making it extremely long lived. Even though it is a relative newcomer to the cut flower industry it has quickly become a firm favorite with consumer and florists alike.

Its fluffy green appearance makes it extremely versatile as it can be used to create a naturalistic mossy effect or used as a stand-alone stem to make a striking statement. Green Dianthus pairs beautifully with white flowers, making it beloved by many brides. In addition, the heads or inflorescences can be separated and used in boutonnieres, corsages or table arrangements for a tied in look.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LivRio Magazine, powered by FloraLife

Related Articles

Floral

Vase Life Study of Spray Roses

Anil Ranwala, Ph.D – Manager Postharvest R&D – FloraLife Floral February 1, 2024

Spray roses are popular as a component of cut-flower bouquets. There are many varieties with a range of colors and opening characteristics. We are often evaluating commercially important spray rose varieties to understand the postharvest characteristics and improve the quality. In this research update we share results of experiments done with spray roses grown in Colombia.

Floral

Research Update: FloraLife Transport Paper

FloraLife Floral July 6, 2021

Ask any florist, cut flower wholesaler, or flower enthusiast and they will all agree; Shrinkage (cut flower loss before it reaches consumers) presents a huge problem for the floriculture industry. Postharvest products in general, such as FloraLife® Shield, EthylBloc™ and FloraLife® Transport Paper are formulated to limit this waste.