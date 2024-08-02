Green Ball Dianthus: A Popular Newcomer

Resulting from a chance mutation, Green Dianthus was discovered by plant breeders about fifteen years ago, and a plant oddity that would normally have been discarded was recognized as the versatile gem it is.

Closely related to carnations, Green Dianthus is essentially a Sweet William which doesn’t produce any petals, making it extremely long lived. Even though it is a relative newcomer to the cut flower industry it has quickly become a firm favorite with consumer and florists alike.

Its fluffy green appearance makes it extremely versatile as it can be used to create a naturalistic mossy effect or used as a stand-alone stem to make a striking statement. Green Dianthus pairs beautifully with white flowers, making it beloved by many brides. In addition, the heads or inflorescences can be separated and used in boutonnieres, corsages or table arrangements for a tied in look.

