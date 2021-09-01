Green Industry Shows Innovative Solutions for Climate Protection: IPM Essen From 25-28 January 2022 at Messe Essen

New special show “Packaging in horticulture” planned

Starting signal for the world’s leading trade fair for horticulture: After a break due to the pandemic, IPM ESSEN is back with current topics and innovative products. From 25 to 28 January 2022, the green sector will have a top-class platform at Messe Essen to discuss one topic in particular: Sustainability. With its products, horticulture makes a decisive contribution to climate protection. The industry’s need to exchange ideas in person is therefore great. Thanks to rising vaccination rates, the signs for the next IPM ESSEN are green. Numerous exhibitors from Germany and abroad have already confirmed their participation in the industry event of the year and booked a stand. The usual extensive supporting program will be extended by the topic “Packaging in Horticulture”.

With regard to the demand for flowers and plants, the conditions for a successful IPM ESSEN 2022 could not be better. The own home as a cozy retreat and the garden as a green oasis of well-being play an even greater role with the consumer in times of pandemic. Self-sufficiency in fruits and vegetables is also back in fashion – especially among the younger generation. At the same time, consumers are developing an ever greater eco-consciousness. “The horticultural industry must make itself fit for the future in order to meet today’s demands. Regardless of the pandemic, climate change continues to concern us. Sustainable solutions must be presented and discussed. The next IPM ESSEN is more than overdue, because we need this international communication platform as an important innovation driver,” emphasizes IPM Advisory Board Chairwoman and President of the Landesverband Gartenbau NRW e. V. Eva Kähler-Theuerkauf.

With regard to travel and accommodation requirements, the starting position for IPM ESSEN in January 2022 has improved considerably. “Tests, vaccinations and a comprehensive hygiene concept allow trade fairs to be held safely again. We have the claim to confirm our position as the world’s leading trade fair and continue to orient our trade fair planning to the international market,” explains Oliver P. Kuhrt, Managing Director of Messe Essen. “We assume that we will organize an IPM ESSEN which, due to its cutting-edge subject matter and the communication needs of the industry, will be able to build on the successes of previous years.”

“We are again experiencing a very high level of willingness to participate in IPM ESSEN 2022 in all exhibition sectors. Especially now, the industry needs a platform for innovations and personal exchange,” Sabina Großkreuz, Business Unit Manager Marketing at Messe Essen, looks ahead to the next event. A large number of exhibitors from Germany and abroad have already confirmed their participation in the industry event of the year and intend to present themselves in the usual size at IPM ESSEN. Among them are joint presentations from Belgium, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the USA. “We really missed IPM ESSEN this year. It is simply the most important trade show for us in the field of winter-hardy nursery stock, ornamental plants and perennials. We have already reserved our British joint stand for next year and look forward to seeing our customers and partners again,” says Pat Flynn, Trade Association Manager at the Commercial Horticultural Association – CHA.

New: Special show on sustainable packaging

Climate change and environmental protection have long since entered the minds of end consumers. The industry faces the challenge of meeting the desire for greater sustainability. A first step can be the use of environmentally friendly packaging. The new special show “Packaging in Horticulture” provides the producing horticulture industry with an overview of the market and shows possible solutions. In addition to products made from recycled plastic, the focus is also on plastic alternatives and reusable systems.

Visitors can experience further retail trends and POS concepts that can be implemented on a one-to-one basis at the IPM Discovery Center. Guided tours and a Speakers’ Corner impart knowledge and practical tips for successful business in the floral retail sector. Further highlights such as the Infocenter Horticulture, the BGI Trade Center, the Green City with live floristry and the start-up area of the “Young Innovative Companies” are planned. IPM ESSEN intends to maintain its usual extensive supporting program and is also planning the International Horticultural Forum, the future congress GaLaBau Ausblicke, the series of lectures on the EU campaign “Green Cities for a Sustainable Europe”, floricultural competitions, a career forum and the Training Day.

Information on booth registration is available to interested exhibitors at: https://www.ipm-essen.de/exhibitors/