HBA Cut Hortenias in New Hydrangea Catalogue 2023-2024

Hydrangea Breeders Association Floral April 25, 2023

De Kwakel – The Hydrangea Promotion Committee and Royal FloraHolland present the new Hydrangea Catalogue 2023-2024. The catalogue offers an overview of 118 cultivars that will be offered during the 2023-2024 season by the hydrangea growers who supply the FloraHolland auction.

Various growers are supplying cut hydrangeas this season from breeder HBA in fresh and in classic varieties, including Royal Wedding (white), Royal Anastasia (pink and purple), Royal Opera (pink), Royal Benefit (milka), Royal Parade (bleu) , Royal Navy (blue), Royal King (purple), Royal Palace (pink and blue) and Royal Parade (pink and blue).

The cultivars are classified by color in the catalogue. Photos of classic variants are also included. In addition to the assortment the catalogue contains consumer information about the origin and care of hydrangeas. Hydrangeaworld developed four design files especially for florists. These design files can be used as an inspiration for making commercial flower arrangements with hydrangeas.

