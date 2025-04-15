HC and CHG Unite to Launch Growscape: A New Brand on a Mission to Make Life Easier

From grow pot to patio and beyond, we simplify so everything works better together

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The HC Companies, a leading North American manufacturer of horticultural containers, and Classic Home & Garden (CHG), a premier provider of decorative and functional products for the lawn and garden market in North America, have merged and unite under a new brand: Growscape.

Rooted in the brand idea of ‘growing together,’ Growscape represents our unique industry-leading position as the one-stop shop for horticulture growers, retailers and distributors. The company combines world class, eco-efficient U.S. manufacturing expertise in injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, and blow molding for grow pots, decorative containers, and backyard décor – complemented by a comprehensive global sourcing network with a long-term, proven track record of delivering innovative, value-driven, sustainably designed and manufactured products in a variety of materials to our partners.

Growscape aims to lead the industry in innovation through a thoughtful, stage-gate new product development process, focused on delivering consistent breakthrough and exclusively sustainable innovations in both grow pot and decorative container categories.

Ed Cooper, CEO of Growscape, shared, “We will lead with innovation, developing exciting, new, on-trend product offerings while simultaneously focusing on game-changing operational efficiency solutions to help our partners reduce costs across their ecosystem, ultimately improving value for consumers.” He added, “It is our responsibility being uniquely positioned as leaders in both domestic manufacturing and global sourcing to deliver value – defined as that perfect intersection where price meets quality.”

The combined company will be dual headquartered in Twinsburg, OH and Shelton, CT, with functional centers of excellence established in each location. This dual structure provides a competitive advantage in sourcing top talent from both markets while offering our employees flexibility across locations.

At Growscape, we believe being together in the office drives collaboration, sparks innovation, and accelerates learning. Through real-time interactions and shared experiences, we build stronger connections and create better customer experiences.

Growscape will continue building upon the proud legacy of sustainability leadership and demonstrated commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate citizenship. Recognized as sustainability thought leaders in the horticulture industry, the company will continue to share, advise, and collaborate with customers and value chain partners to set the direction and trailblaze the way toward our shared future.

About Growscape

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, merging decades of expertise in horticultural manufacturing and decorative gardening innovation. With a comprehensive portfolio that spans growing containers, decorative planters, garden décor, and protective packaging, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, commercial, and consumer markets across North America. Dually headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio and Shelton, Connecticut, with manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada, Growscape is driven by a shared mission to deliver innovation, excellence, and customer-focused solutions at every step, guided by a strong sense of environmental stewardship. At the heart of everything Growscape does is a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability through thoughtful product design, development and eco-efficient operations. Growscape remains a trusted industry leader, leveraging strong partnerships with breeders and growers while sharing insights, advising customers, and collaborating to advance meaningful environmental progress. For more information, visit: www.hc-companies.com and www.classichomeandgarden.com.

