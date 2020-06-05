Heather Poire Joins Bailey Brand Management Team

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is excited to announce that Heather Poire is joining the brand management team in the newly-created role of Brand Representative, supporting Bailey’s consumer brands: Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, First Editions® Shrubs and Trees, and Easy Elegance® Roses. She will serve as a dedicated advocate for independent garden centers, ensuring they have the marketing resources and tools necessary to drive consumer sales.

“I am thrilled to transition into this role so that I can help connect the dots between Bailey’s Consumer Brands, our licensed Network Growers, and independent retailers,” says Poire. “We have developed, and will continue to provide, a deep well of resources for garden centers to increase sell through and profitability. And I’m excited for the opportunity to dedicate my focus to this full time.”

Poire started at Bailey over 8 years ago as a Territory Sales Representative in the Northeast region of the United States. Prior to joining the team at Bailey, Poire has industry experience leveraging brands in garden centers, ensuring their employees have the training and tools necessary to sell those products. This combination of experience made Poire a perfect fit for this newly created position.

“Heather’s energy, enthusiasm, and experience connecting retailers, growers, and brands is a natural next step for us,” says Brand and Business Development Manager Natalia Hamill. “We’ve been working with Heather as a sounding board for various retail programs previously, so we are thrilled to have her on board full time as a bridge builder between garden centers and our consumer brands’ Network Growers.”

Poire has been transitioning current customers to other Bailey representatives in their region and will begin her role as Brand Representative full time on June 1, 2020. She can be reached at heather.poire@baileynurseries.com.