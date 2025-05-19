HilverdaFlorist and Raker-Roberta’s Sign License Agreement (North America) for Potted Dianthus 

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – HilverdaFlorist has signed a license agreement with Raker–Roberta’s Young Plants in Litchfield, MI. Since Aris Horticulture, Inc. has contracted the sale of Aris-Green Leaf Plants greenhouse and real estate. HilverdaFlorist will transfer the complete Dianthus program from Aris-Green Leaf to Raker-Roberta’s within the next 6 months.



The new partnership with Raker–Roberta’s will continue and secure the production and sales of Dianthus cuttings, including the Sunflor®, Beauties®, Odessa® , Specialties and Kahori Series, for the North American market. This collaboration enables HilverdaFlorist to benefit from the success of Raker-Roberta’s in the U.S. ornamental industry and its extensive distribution network.



The availability of the HilverdaFlorist potted Dianthus series at Aris-Green Leaf Plants will be guaranteed, with booked orders being supplied until week 40 of 2025. Effective May 2025, Raker-Roberta’s will offer availability for the remainder of 2025 materializing the immediate commencement of the new licensing agreement.



“Both family-owned companies already have a long-standing and successful relationship together. Besides Dianthus, multiple of the HilverdaFlorist Pot, Patio and Garden series, such as Garden Gerbera Garvinea® and Echinacea MOOODZ®, are rooted at the Litchfield facilities. Our new collaboration will be instrumental anchored by the production of Dianthus cuttings, offering both unrooted and rooted liners through the entire North American broker network” says Sjaak Sijm, Commercial Team Lead at HilverdaFlorist.



Susie Raker, Vice-President of Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants, says “Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants is excited to partner with HilverdaFlorist to ensure a robust and reliable supply of Dianthus for the U.S. market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to cultivating exceptional quality and introducing impactful varieties. By strengthening this partnership, we solidify Raker-Roberta’s position as a leader in the perennial industry, driving innovation and excellence forward. Together HilverdaFlorist, Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants and Aris Green-Leaf Plants are committed to ensuring a smooth transition during this period of change.



About HilverdaFlorist

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and the cultivation of young plants for a wide range of Cut Flowers, Pot, Patio and Garden Plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist offers local support and high-quality young plant material, suitable for every climate and ever-changing growing conditions.

About Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants

Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants is the leading wholesaler of custom grown plugs and liners in North America. Through both seed and vegetative propagation, Raker-Roberta’s supplies over 3,000 plant varieties to greenhouses and nurseries around the planet.

