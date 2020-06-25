HilverdaFlorist Debuts New Series, Patio Gerbera Glorious

During the Connect & Create event we’ll update you daily on our new introductions.

Today it is time for our new series Patio Gerbera Glorious.

Look at the video to see this new Glorious Diva with its huge stylish flowers.

Patio Gerbera Glorious Series

The Patio Gerbera Glorious is a diva on your patio! This series is an addition to the existing unique Patio Gerbera Series. The stylish and voluminous plants, with stunning double flowers up to 16 cm (6″), stand out in the crowd and catch everyone’s eye on a terrace.

The Patio Gerbera is perfect to combine in a mixed patio planter or to be used as stand alone. With its show-stopping flowers Patio Gerbera Glorious are a true retail favourite.Huge stylish double flowersRich flowering from Spring until AutumnPick flowers for a bouquet