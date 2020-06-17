HilverdaFlorist Introduces New Series Garvinea Cheeky

Even though our event Connect & Create is over, we still have a lot to show you.

Today it is time for Cheerful Cheeky.

The Garvinea Cheeky is a complete new series in het Garvinea Garden Gerbera assortment. Scroll down and watch the video to discover this unique new series.

Garvinea Cheeky Series

The Garvinea Cheeky Series is completely new in the Garvinea Garden Gerbera assortment. Garvinea Cheeky has a compact crop and shows its cheeky mini flowers from Spring until Frost. The mini-flowered series consists of four strong colours; magenta, orange, red and yellow.

Don’t be misled by the cuteness, because the Cheeky Series produces the highest flower count of all the Garvinea Series. Garvinea with mini flowersHighest flower count in Garvinea SeriesAttracts bees, butterflies and other pollinators