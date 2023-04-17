Hilverdaflorist Launches Digital Knowledge Base

Sharing expertise to stand stronger together



HilverdaFlorist now offers a digital knowledge base, aimed at providing a wealth of information and expertise to the entire market. The knowledge base, which is accessible via the HilverdaFlorist website, is a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in the horticultural industry.



The knowledge base covers a wide range of topics, including cultural research, product information, the HilverdaFlorist team, industry trends, sustainability, innovation, and more. Launching this source of information is in line with the commitment to providing the best possible support and service to customers, partners and other stakeholders within the industry.



By making this content easily accessible, HilverdaFlorist strives to empower them with both inspiring and informative articles. It is expected to be a valuable resource for growers, florists, and other industry professionals, as well as for anyone interested in learning more about the world of flowers and plants.



From now on, various articles will be added to the knowledge base to keep expanding it. Visit the knowledge base and stay tuned for flourishing content!

HilverdaFlorist Knowledge Base