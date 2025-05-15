HilverdaFlorist Launches New Website

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS — HilverdaFlorist, breeder and propagator of an extensive range of cut flowers and pot and garden plants, is proud to announce the official launch of their new website; hilverdaflorist.com. “This launch of our new website marks the next step in the professionalization of our company” highlights Denise van Kampen, Marketing & Communication Manager at HilverdaFlorist.



At the new HilverdaFlorist website, you can find all information about the company, including news, events, and knowledge articles. It also showcases the complete range of Pot, Patio and Garden plants and Cut Flowers. With the website, HilverdaFlorist aims to connect more effectively with their target groups and provide tailored information to growers, wholesale, and retail companies. This aligns with their strategy of combining innovation with market-driven thinking.



Navigating through the HilverdaFlorist assortment is now easier than ever. You can effortlessly browse and select the categories you need to find the information you’re looking for. Additionally, a new feature allows you to select your favourite varieties and compile them into a PDF overview. This PDF can be shared internally or with customers, making it simple to highlight the varieties you want to add to your assortment.



HilverdaFlorist focuses on providing high-quality varieties and continuously works on enhancing their product visibility and appeal by creating marketing materials and product branding to support the entire market. The new website is designed to make it easy to download product images and marketing materials, supporting growers, wholesale, and retail companies in promoting the varieties throughout the chain.



The new website has been developed by eResults, a full-service online marketing agency and online partner of HilverdaFlorist. For the past few years, HilverdaFlorist and eResults have been working together on the online strategy to strengthen the online presence. The next steps are already in place, as HilverdaFlorist plans to launch a career website and a consumer website this year to inspire consumers with their products and how to use them.



For more information, please visit the new HilverdaFlorist website at hilverdaflorist.com or contact Denise van Kampen marketing@hilverdaflorist.com.

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and the cultivation of young plants for a wide range of cut flowers, potted and garden plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist offers local support and high-quality young plant material, suitable for every climate and ever-changing growing conditions.