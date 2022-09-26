HilverdaFlorist Opens New Future-Proof Production Facility

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – Together with colleagues, partners and clients, HilverdaFlorist officially opened its new production location at Achterweg 62 in De Kwakel with the Future is HERE event on Thursday 22 September. During the diverse afternoon programme, which included a speech by Arthur Koekkoek (Director Operations, R&D and Supply Chain) and guided site tours, visitors where informed about the new greenhouse facilities.

The future-proof production location of an additional 3 hectares, features the latest techniques in smart growing, with a clear focus on durability, efficiency, hygiene and energy reduction. Young plants are processed in the fully automated location. After planting them, they are mechanically transported to the greenhouse with the Automated 2D shuttle system. A promising step towards efficient production. With this new production location, HilverdaFlorist is ready for the future and able to respond better to the changing market conditions and customer demand.

Official opening

After a period of design and realisation, the new production location was officially opened by councillor Jan Hazen of Uithoorn and Arthur Koekkoek. A large turnout of colleagues and invitees witnessed the spectacular opening. Arthur Koekkoek: “The future is built by our expectations and possibilities to take on challenges. In times like these, with lots of uncertainties it is important to keep in touch. In addition to our individual responsibilities, we should look at how we can make each other stronger by working together. The choice to get together today was therefore quickly made. We, as HilverdaFlorist, with our new buildings and strong partnerships, are confident to be successful. The “Future is HERE” also refers to your presence. To have all our colleagues, clients, partners and suppliers gathered together, especially now, we can proudly say: The Future is HERE!”

Building the future together

Various partners who contributed to the realisation of the facility were present during the afternoon to inform visitors about their business activities. From innovative lighting products by Dutch Lightning Innovations to crop protection solutions by Koppert. Also present were Bosman van Zaal, Robur, Maangroup, Klasmann, Stolze, Royal Brinkman and the Hilverda Foundation. During a “Meet & Greet” session, the visitors had the chance to catch up with colleagues from the sector over a drink and a snack.

The next occasion to visit HilverdaFlorist is during their Novelty Days in week 45. From 7 to 11 November HilverdaFlorist showcases its cut flower novelties at their location at Dwarsweg 15 in De Kwakel. In the same week the company presents at the Trade Fair Aalsmeer and subsidiaries HilverdaFlorist Colombia and Murara Plants (Kenya) will take part in the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) in Vijfhuizen.

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and development of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot and garden plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist provides local support and premium young plant material, suitable for every climate and evolving cultivation requirements. To learn more about HilverdaFlorist, please visit www.hilverdaflorist.com.