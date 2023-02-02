HilverdaFlorist Recaps IPM Essen 2023

HilverdaFlorist Floral February 2, 2023

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – After two years of absence, the team of HilverdaFlorist was happy to be back at IPM Essen: the world’s leading trade fair for horticulture. Exhibitors from all over the world present their innovative products and services in the fields of plants, technology, floristry and garden features. No other fair offers so much plant diversity and so many plant innovations. 

During IPM, HilverdaFlorist presented both exciting novelties and highlights from the Pot, Patio & Garden assortment. Visitors were inspired by, among others, (patio) Alstroemeria Inticancha®, Garvinea® and Salvia Salgoon®. Scroll down and relive IPM Essen!

Alstroemeria

In Alstroemeria HilverdaFlorist presented Inticancha® varieties, which are the most heat tolerant varieties. Inticancha is a gorgeous Alstroemeria with intense coloured large flowers that will be the eye-catcher of many patios.

