HilverdaKooij Colombia Changes Name to HilverdaFlorist Colombia

Proudly we announce that our subsidiary company HilverdaKooij Colombia has officially changed the name to HilverdaFlorist Colombia. The name change was initiated due to the merger and reorganization of parent company HilverdaFlorist B.V. With this step we strengthen our position in Colombia, which is one of the most important markets in the cut flower industry.

Jorge Calderón Yepes, general manager HilverdaFlorist Colombia, explains, ‘This name change generates synergy in different technological, logistic and commercial aspects, expanding our portfolio and potentialize innovation. We’re proud and glad to take this next step and work to be one of the main strategic allies for our customers in Latin America, overcoming together the challenges that the present time brings to our business.’

New logo and corporate style

To emphasize this name change HilverdaFlorist Colombia has a new logo and corporate style. The corporate style is in line with HilverdaFlorist in the Netherlands.

Bart Sneek, commercial director of HilverdaFlorist, ‘Today is another milestone for our organization. By extending the corporate identity to our subsidiary, we emphasize the strong partnership that exists. It will also contribute to a high degree of recognition and is the next step in building a global brand.’

Along with the new name and corporate style, we also launched the new website: www.hilverdaflorist.co.