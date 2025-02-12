Hoffman Nursery, Inc. Promotes Alex Stanley-Stretch to Marketing Manager

Rougemont, NC – Hoffman Nursery, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Stanley-Stretch from Marketing Coordinator to Marketing Manager. In this expanded role, Alex will lead the nursery’s marketing strategy, brand development, and customer engagement efforts, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence in the horticulture industry.

Since joining Hoffman Nursery, Inc. in 2017, Alex has played a key role in enhancing the company’s marketing initiatives, strengthening digital outreach, and developing creative materials and campaigns that have elevated the brand’s visibility. Her expertise in digital marketing, content strategy, graphic design, social media, and industry relations has contributed significantly to the nursery’s growth and leadership in the industry.

“Alex has demonstrated remarkable creativity and strategic thinking, making a tremendous impact on our marketing efforts,” says Craig Reynolds, COO of Hoffman Nursery, Inc. “We are thrilled to have her step into this leadership role and look forward to seeing how her vision will continue to shape our brand and strengthen connections with our customers.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue collaborating with the incredible team at Hoffman Nursery,” says Alex. “I look forward to building on our success and enhancing our marketing efforts to further engage with our customers and the horticulture community.”

About Hoffman Nursery, Inc.

Founded in Rougemont, North Carolina in 1986, Hoffman Nursery specializes in ornamental, native grass, and, more recently, perennial liners for the wholesale trade, especially in the green infrastructure market segment. With a core purpose of promoting better living through plants, they grow over 150 species and cultivars of grasses, sedges, grasslike plants, and flowering native perennials and ship to wholesale customers across North America.