Holex Air Logistics: The Next Step in Holex Flower’s ‘Connecting Continents’ Strategy

As of April 2025, a new division of Holex Flower will be launched: Holex Air Logistics. This joint venture between Holex Flower and Airflo will enhance efficiency within Holex’s transportation chain.

Holex Air Logistics will be managed by a team of experienced colleagues from both Holex Flower and Airflo. With expertise in air freight and knowledge of both Holex and Airflo, this new venture will operate as a service provider for the Holex companies, with plans to expand to international subsidiaries in the future.

More Efficient and Direct to Stay Competitive

“This joint project addresses the need to remain competitive and profitable,” says Paul Hoogenboom, Managing Director of Holex Flower. “Across the entire supply chain, we are seeing links disappear. This puts pressure on the revenues and results of exporters like us. To stay profitable, we must also look for ways to make things more direct and efficient, and this step is part of that strategy.”

“Holex Flower alone does enough volume to make this project a success,” adds Pim de Wit, Managing Director of Airflo Netherlands. “In the long term, volumes from Holex subsidiaries in Miami, Ecuador, and Kunming could also be included. We also see this as an important next step in the collaboration between Airflo and Holex.”