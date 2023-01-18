HortiFlora Expo 2023, Promoting Ethiopia’s Floricultural & Horticultural Industries

The Ethiopian Horticulture & Floriculture Industry developed in the past 20 years towards a full grown player and put itself on the world map as one of the leading exporters of cut flowers.

The area for greenhouses grew in these decades with an average of about 50 hectares per month. Consequently exports accelerated the need for airfreight capacity considerably and the process of accomplishment is well on track. It can be said that the Ethiopian government – by putting a lot of emphasis on the development of the Ethiopian Floriculture & Horticulture Industry – is responsible for a great deal of this enormous achievement.

Besides the Ethiopians themselves, also Israeli and Dutch growers have made considerable efforts to establish Horticulture & Floriculture businesses in Ethiopia in recent years. As far as the Floriculture sector is concerned, Ethiopia went through a similar development as Ecuador went through back in 1992. Although the circumstances were not exactly the same, there are many characteristics that looked alike. To name a few: climate, altitude, landscape and proximity of an international airport inrelation to the location of the flower farms, are circumstances that one can also find in Ecuador, a country that also developed a highly successful export industry of cut flowers.

