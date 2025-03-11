How Kenya is Fueling Global Romance with Fresh Flower Exports

Rajarshi Chatterjee, Logistics Update Africa Floral March 11, 2025

Kenya’s flower exports have surged significantly, with its market share rising from 8.6% in 2003 to 16.1% in 2024, solidifying its role as a key global supplier.

Flowers have long been a universal symbol of love and romance, playing a central role in expressions of affection across cultures. From the single red rose exchanged on a first date to the extravagant wedding bouquets that symbolise new beginnings, fresh flowers continue to fuel heartfelt moments worldwide. Every petal tells a story, and probably behind each bouquet is a journey that starts in the lush flower farms of Kenya.

Nestled in the highlands, where cool temperatures and fertile soils create the perfect conditions for floriculture, Kenyan farms burst into bloom year-round. Here, thousands of workers carefully tend to roses, summer flowers, and exotic blooms, ensuring that each stem reaches global markets in pristine condition. Kenya is at the heart of this flourishing trade, contributing to the $3.7 billion global air-transported flower trade in 2024, up from $852 million in 2003—a four-fold increase, according to IATA. With each shipment, Kenya is not just exporting flowers; it is exporting moments of love, joy, and celebration across the world.

