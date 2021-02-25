How La Fleur Bouquets Founder Hagar Elaziz Redefined the Rose

Morgan Hines, Forbes Floral February 25, 2021

The rose has traditionally signified romance. But its beauty can add flair to so many other occasions, too.

Hagar Elaziz, 32, is proving the flower’s versatility with her business, La Fleur Bouquets, which aims to “change how roses are gifted,” according to the company website.

“Roses no longer have this romantic association because of how I have packaged them,” Elaziz explains. “You can now give a box of roses to your mom, teacher, employee, husband and they can all have different meanings.”

