Rio Roses: How to Create a DIY Fall Arrangement

In these crazy times, giving people a creative outlet is not only valuable for them but can be valuable for your business as well.

Offer a DIY Fall Arrangement workshop online, where you teach your customers how to make a beautiful Fall centerpiece.

They can pick up the materials at your shop ahead of time—curbside, as needed—and then log in to Zoom or Facebook Live at the date and time of your workshop to create their arrangement in real time.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor