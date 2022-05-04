How to Develop a Successful Partnership With a Floral Wholesaler

In each issue of LivRio, we feature a different floral wholesaler and give you information on what they offer and the benefits of working with them. However, this month, we wanted to go a bit deeper into the retail florist/wholesaler relationship.

A strong, successful partnership between a floral retailer and wholesaler can significantly benefit both parties. In part one of our two-part series, we will give you some insight into choosing a floral wholesaler, setting up an account, the wholesale delivery process, and general pricing information.

Choosing a Wholesaler

One of the most important issues when choosing a wholesaler is finding a partner who understands your specific needs and can answer your questions, plus provide a quality product when you need it.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor