How to Market Flowers to Millennials: 8 Top Tips for 2022

Millennials are the largest generation in America, with plenty of spending power. However, they’re notoriously challenging for marketers since they respond to marketing messages differently than previous generations. If you understand millennial values, priorities, and desires, you’ll be a step ahead in your marketing and promotion efforts. To help you, here are eight tips to market to millennials in 2022.

1. BE AUTHENTIC

As you may have read in previous issues of LivRio, millennials value authenticity more than any other demographic when it comes to purchasing decisions. One surefire way to market with authenticity is to post user-generated content, which millennials rate as the most authentic form of advertising. And if your company has a clear stance on social issues, speak about it: Millennial customers will be more likely to purchase your flowers if they align with your values.

2. PROVIDE INSTANT GRATIFICATION

In this digital age, we can do almost anything with a finger swipe or a face scan. Instant shopping is a must for millennials, but so is instant response and customer service. Keep up with your emails, social media comments, and private messages to maintain that instant contact with millennial customers and build trust. Plus, you can get immediate customer feedback, so you can provide what they really want.

