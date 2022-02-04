How to Use 2021 Valentine’s Day Stats To Plan Your 2022 Sales

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and a few months ago, it looked like celebrations and dinners out were heading in a “back to normal” direction. Of course, back then, the word “omicron” wasn’t in anyone’s vocabulary!

Now, with the omicron variant reaching a peak in the United States, it’s likely that fewer people will want to go out to celebrate with their Valentine this year. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be celebrating at home, and this year may be much like last year in terms of spending — which is still great news for the floral industry.

To give you some idea of what to expect, here are a few highlights of 2021 Valentine’s Day spending, as reported in the National Retail Federation’s annual survey:

