How to Use a Flower Color Wheel to Achieve Spectacular Results

When it comes to flower arranging, we know you’ve got what it takes. But we also know that you’re always learning ways to improve your skills and make drop-dead gorgeous arrangements. That’s where the flower color wheel comes in: When you’re deciding on color combinations for your beautiful floral designs, the color wheel can be your best friend. So, here are a few ways to use it when planning and designing your arrangements.
Color Wheel Basics
We’re not going to dive too deep into color theory here, but it’s a fascinating subject. The color wheel is a simple way to determine how colors work together:
- Hues opposite each other (complementary colors) provide high contrast and high impact.
- Colors next to each other (analogous colors) can have a soothing effect.
- Three colors spaced evenly on the color wheel (triadic colors) also provide high contrast, but less so than the complementary color combination.
- You can also come up with some exciting looks by combining one color with the two colors adjacent to its complement (split-complementary colors).
