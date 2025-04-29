How to Use AI in the Floral Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the floral industry. It’s helping businesses manage inventory, forecast trends, and improve customer service. But using AI to create floral images is risky: When you use AI-generated pictures that don’t reflect real flowers, it can mislead customers and damage trust. This guide will show you how AI can help your business and what mistakes to avoid.

The Risks of AI-Generated Floral Images

Using AI to create flowers or arrangements that don’t exist in real life can lead to disappointment. Why is this such a problem? Because flowers are naturally imperfect! Real blooms have variations in petal size, color, and shape.

AI-generated images, on the other hand, are often too perfect. Did you realize, for example, that every image in this article is AI-generated? Sure, they’re beautiful, but they’re not real!

To read more, please visit Rio Roses by Equiflor.

