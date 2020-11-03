How to Use Tiktok to Market Your Floral Products

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral November 3, 2020

If you think TikTok is just for teens to show off their latest dance moves, think again. As of July 2020, TikTok reported almost 700 million monthly active users. These users are of all ages and include celebrities, influencers, publishers, and businesses worldwide. There’s no question this platform will continue to grow, and it’s an exciting new way to market your floral business.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a video-sharing social network that first found a broad audience with GenZ users. Sure, it’s best known as the home of viral dance trends, challenges, and lip-synch videos, but it’s gone far beyond that now. Many brands are marketing on TikTok as its value has proven to be huge in rapidly growing an audience.

TikTok consists of user-recorded videos of anywhere from 15 to 60 seconds in length. You can edit your video right in the app so it’s a perfect way to creatively market with little to no financial outlay—and can result in massive response and brand awareness for your flower shop.

