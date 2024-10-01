Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts – How the Floral Industry is Stepping Up to Help

Hurricane Helene has devastated communities across the south this past week and the floral industry is uniting to support those in need. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this disaster. We’ve compiled valuable resources to assist those seeking help and those wishing to contribute. From donation drives to coordinated relief efforts, there are many ways to offer support to the individuals and businesses affected by this powerful storm.

The Impact of Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene landed in late September, leaving a path of destruction across Florida’s west coast and moving through the Carolinas and Tennessee. The storm caused severe flooding, wind damage, and power outages, affecting individuals and local businesses, including florists.

In response, the floral community has united, spearheading relief efforts to support florists in rebuilding their livelihoods.

