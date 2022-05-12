Hydrangea Night at Hydrangea Breeders Association During Flower Trials 2022

De Kwakel – Now that a physical Flower Trials will take place as usual in June 2022, breeder HBA is happy to organize a Hydrangea Night. On Thursday evening June 16, hydrangea growers and relations are welcome to visit the Agriom location at Achterweg 58A in De Kwakel for an informative and enjoyable evening.

,,After two years we are looking forward to physically meet again the people that we do business with. And we are happy to throw them a small party’’, says director Jaap Stelder. ,,Especially our foreign relations, whom we have spoken only online for such a long time, are cordially invited to our company. Let’s have a festive gathering with some drinks, good food and, of course, our beautiful products.”

The HBA breeding team has not been idle in the past two years and will show a number of novelties in both the pot hydrangea range and the cut hydrangeas.

