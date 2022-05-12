Hydrangea Night at Hydrangea Breeders Association During Flower Trials 2022

Hydrangea Breeders Association Floral May 12, 2022

De Kwakel – Now that a physical Flower Trials will take place as usual in June 2022, breeder HBA is happy to organize a Hydrangea Night. On Thursday evening June 16, hydrangea growers and relations are welcome to visit the Agriom location at Achterweg 58A in De Kwakel for an informative and enjoyable evening.

,,After two years we are looking forward to physically meet again the people that we do business with. And we are happy to throw them a small party’’, says director Jaap Stelder. ,,Especially our foreign relations, whom we have spoken only online for such a long time, are cordially invited to our company. Let’s have a festive gathering with some drinks, good food and, of course, our beautiful products.”

The HBA breeding team has not been idle in the past two years and will show a number of novelties in both the pot hydrangea range and the cut hydrangeas.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hydrangea Breeders Association

Related Articles

Floral

Technology-driven Breeding Coupled with Unparalleled Customer Service Create the Finest Growing Experience

Danziger Floral May 9, 2022

At Danziger’s Flower Trials, we are proud to showcase this year’s new introductions, featuring bold colors, striking patterns and growth habits to suit every grower. Come see our newest varieties in real, outdoor fields and greenhouses. This year, for your convenience, the Danziger Open House Event, where we celebrate our love for new plants and industry innovations, will be held in two locations.

Floral

New Hydrangea and Ecological Strawberry Win at the Florall Awards

VLAM, Flanders' Agricultural Marketing Board Floral March 22, 2019

On 12 March, the FLORALL trade fair was held in Waregem. There is also a competition for novelties connected to the trade fair. The Hydrangea ‘Runaway Bride’ by tree nursery Willy De Nolf from Waregem won the gold medal in the ‘varieties’ category. In the ‘concepts’ category, the ‘Berroo Pure’ by Dataflor from Zonnebeke won with a completely ecological strawberry plant product.