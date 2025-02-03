IFPA Names New Lead for Floral Portfolio

Washington, D.C. – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has named Colleen Fagundus as the new director of floral. Fagundus joined IFPA (formerly Produce Marketing Association) in 2016 working in sales and membership for almost 10 years.

“Colleen is a recognized leader on the IFPA membership team. She has an exceptional ability to work closely with members to understand their needs and drive their engagement.” said Chief Membership Officer, Miriam Wolk. “With her years of experience supporting our members’ needs at all points of their involvement with the association, Colleen is knowledgeable and passionate about ensuring our members are successful. I’m excited to see her bring her skills and leadership to this role, where she’ll be a strong champion for our floral members who are an important part of our vision at IFPA as we look to grow a more vibrant future for all.”

Fagundus will transition from her most recent role in recruiting and supporting members including business solution providers within the Industry Relations team. These relationships with many of the industry’s strongest innovators will provide a unique perspective to the floral portfolio.

“I’m honored to take on this new role to work with and elevate our floral members and the floral industry,” said Fagundus. “Like our floral members, I am dedicated to growing consumer demand for floral. I look forward to collaborating with our members to grow the industry’s opportunities to ensure all consumers share our passion for floral and complementary products.”

Prior to joining IFPA, Fagundus spent time at Wegmans Food Markets. She has a bachelor’s degree in food marketing from St. Joseph’s University and is a graduate of the Emerging Leaders Program in partnership with the University of Arizona.

Fagundus’ start date will be February 3rd and she will also attend the upcoming Floral Conference in Miami taking place February 24-26. The event is one of the important programs IFPA hosts for the floral community to offer networking opportunities, collaborative workshops, and a one-of-its-kind breeder showcase.