IFTF Trade Fair On Course

Vijfhuizen – Preparations for last year’s rescheduled yearly international floriculture trade fair IFTF are well underway. Although it only started in May, this time due to the insecurities surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers have been able to catch up and are confident that they will be ready on time for this year’s edition in November.

The venue ‘Expo Haarlemmermeer’ meets all current required conditions to host an exhibition, including the fresh air ventilation system that the greenhouse type exhibit hall has standard built-in. This, together with the upcoming easing of the current Covid-19 restrictions, organizers are confident that IFTF will become another successful edition.

To stay updated visit the website of the expo (www.iftf.nl), where the latest news can be found, the list of exhibitors, floor plan, and all other information that you may be looking for to attend.

In case you still have questions, you can contact IFTF at phone number +31-20-6622482 or email to info@hpp.nl.