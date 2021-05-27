Illuminate Your 2022 Sales with Danziger’s New Bright Yellow Collection

Everyone is talking about the color of the year, and Danziger has the varieties to match and combine with the trend. PANTONE® describes their Illuminate yellow as delivering “the promise of something sunny and friendly”. Danziger’s CAPELLA™ Hello Yellow™ Petunia, Golf™ Beauty Craspedia and Nesia™ Inca Nemesia offer more than just a sunny appearance, they provide the dependable performance that growers require and a true breeding breakthrough.

Breeding quality flowers requires a delicate mix of art and science. While a creative flair is required to successfully capture the market’s imagination, it’s the science that delivers on those promises. Danziger, a floriculture company that has been bringing innovative offerings to the market since its inception in 1953, knows a bit about ornamental alchemy. The process begins with a dedication to breeding for the right genetics. This year Danziger will present a wide array of plants and especially a new 2022 attention-grabbing yellow collection:

CAPELLA™ Hello Yellow™ Petunia- The Power to Illuminate

Capella™ Hello Yellow™ Petunia is a new variety that greets consumers with bold, eye-catching bright yellow flowers that shine from a distance. The story of this new variety begins with innovative breeding and continues with its special power to illuminate and make everyone smile. As a part of the Hello Yellow™ launch, we chose to take advantage of its blast of good energy and together with a great team spirit, we made an old facility of children at risk village, look happier and filled it with joyful color. Hello Yellow reminds us how plants can create a positive effect on our spirit and how being surrounded by plants can make everyone feel happier. We believe that Hello Yellow will keep on illuminating more places around the globe and put a smile on peoples face.

Watch the story of Hello Yellow™ >>>

Hello Yellow™ is an important addition to the Capella™ series. It performs well in propagation and continues to gain size in the home garden—a win-win for growers and end consumers alike. This early bloomer is well suited for small pots, hanging baskets and combos. The Capella series is becoming one of the best Petunia series in the market as more and more growers are getting familiar with its advantages.

GOLF™ Beauty Craspedia

Golf™ Beauty Craspedia’s playful golf-ball-shaped yellow blooms belong in a Dr. Seuss book! A definite conversation piece. With more vigor and flower power than ever before, this unique plant is a stunner in gallon-sized containers and up. Unique innovation with its special appearance and also by the fact that the end consumer can harvest it from his or her garden and bring joy to their house.

NESIA™ Inca Nemesia

If you think nemesia are only for spring, think again. Danziger’s NESIA™ series has great heat tolerance, allowing it to flower from early spring all through the summer. NESIA Inca, new for 2022, features on-trend, deep yellow blooms that pair well in combos. Its consistent habit makes it a great plant for packs, quarts and gallons too.

This year Danziger will showcase its new and exciting 2022 innovative breeding in an open house event that will take place at Imperial Plants, Holland, from June 15th until June 25th. This event was especially planned to enable growers and other partners to better evaluate the new series and varieties for the upcoming season.

Schedule a meeting to explore our highlights and novelties for 2022

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia.