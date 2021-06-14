ILoveLiliesChallenge Celebrates the Stunning Flower Throughout June

KENNETT SQUARE, PA – A month-long celebration of lilies has kicked off with a #ILoveLiliesChallenge floral design contest on social media. Starting June 1, enthusiasts of all levels have a chance to win a designer bouquet of 50 lily stems plus a private one-on-one design class with Netflix’s Sarah Campbell of Intrigue Designs.

U.S. lily growers, together with their European suppliers of the flower bulbs, have organized the #ILoveLiliesChallenge to celebrate the beauty of lilies. Lilies are known for their bright, bold colors, fragrance, and ability to bring a smile to our faces. In addition, they are effortless to arrange and last for weeks in a vase.

Campbell, a world-renowned floral designer, will share 17 videos showing how to arrange lilies into simple yet gorgeous arrangements. You can find these videos on Facebook at Flowerbulbs.com, Instagram at Flowerbulbsdotcom, and Intrigues Designs’ social media channels by using #ILoveLiliesChallenge. Campbell appeared on Netflix’s “The Big Flower Fight,” and her installations have been featured on NBC, ABC, The Knot, and Martha Stewart Living.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Campbell host this challenge and give a private design class to the winner,” says Peggy Anne Montgomery from Garden Media Group on behalf of the lily growers. “She is a world-class designer with infectious energy and amazing talent to share.”

In addition to Campbell, ten other world-class floral designers will participate in the celebration. See their creations by searching #ILoveLiliesChallenge on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Do you love lilies? Then join in the fun this month!

To enter, purchase a bouquet of lilies from the local store or floral shop and design a bouquet to share with a friend or loved one. Document and post the design on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok using the hashtag #ILoveLiliesChallenge between June 1 – 30, 2021. Multiple entries will be accepted. The winner to be announced on July 1, 2021.

Look for more inspiration on Facebook at Flowerbulbs.com, Instagram at Flowerbulbsdotcom and FlowerBulbsMakeYouBloom, and Intrigue Designs’ social media channels.

This campaign is financed with aid from the European Union.

