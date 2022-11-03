Impatiens Beacon: High Resistance to Downy Mildew

Pan American Seed introduces NEW 3-colour Beacon mixes named after well-known lighthouses in locations where Impatiens downy mildew has been a significant problem. These have been trialed and approved to grow well together and look vibrant in the shade, and they offer high resistance to the widely prevalent populations of Plasmopara destructor, the cause of Impatiens downy mildew. All three mixes are suitable for packs, pots, hanging baskets and in-ground beds.

Beacon Impatiens will continue to help “shine the light” on lesser-known diseases by supporting a different charitable organisation each year with a percentage of sales.

Visit beaconimpatiens.com for more details.



