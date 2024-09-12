In Letter to Industry Colleagues, Sun Valley Floral Farms CEO Explains the Factors that Led to the Company’s Demise

Longtime Sun Valley Group CEO Lane DeVries recently sent the following message to his colleagues in the floral industry explaining the factors that led to the recent closure of the company and the elimination as many as 700 local jobs.

“Dear Floral Industry friends,

Now that the news of Sun Valley closing has reverberated through the floral industry and our local community, I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on good times, but also the journey through the dark valley.”

To read the rest of the letter, please go to: Lost Coast Outpost