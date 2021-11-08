Industry-Wide Recruitment Resources Provided by American Floral Endowment

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has announced new customizable recruitment resources developed to help every industry segment’s local and national recruiting efforts. When used with the AFE Career Center, these templates provide floral industry members with everything they need to promote open positions and recruit broadly.



This library of ready-to-use documents includes job descriptions, job advertisements, checklists, guides for internship programs, career fair materials, and more… to support a faster avenue for connecting with, interviewing, and hiring local talent.



“With labor being one of the more pressing challenges facing the floriculture industry, AFE understands the time and effort industry members must expend when looking for additional team members,” says AFE Chairman Laura Shinall, Co-Owner of FreshPath Marketing. “These comprehensive resources align with the AFE Career Center and allow businesses of any size to not only advertise their open positions, but also fill their labor gaps quickly.”

An online library of these documents is accessible at endowment.org/recruitment-resources and on the AFE Career Center. This library is carefully categorized by industry segment to make it even easier to navigate and find what you need – just download, personalize, and share. Each segment includes quick ‘how to’ instructions for the templates.



AFE remains committed to funding solutions to industry challenges. The AFE Career Center and new recruitment resources provide essential tools to help the industry recruit top talent. The Endowment works with universities, college faculty, young professionals, and students to provide vital industry support and collaborations, allowing AFE to serve as the hub for connecting employers with top talent.



In addition to your local recruiting efforts, head to the AFE Career Center to expand your search with our nationwide job board. Utilize the language we’ve provided in our resources and get your job posted for thousands to see.

Visit Endowment.org and AFEcareercenter.com to download these and other resources. While you’re there, help AFE continue to provide these important resources by making a tax-deductible contribution. Every donation makes a difference in supporting the future of the floral industry.