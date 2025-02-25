Inspiration Abounds with Monrovia’s New Design Guide

Azusa, California – This spring, color is in season, and Monrovia is planting the seeds for gardeners to create stunning designs. Monrovia’s new Shades of Beautiful downloadable guide is a free, creative resource for home gardeners of all experience levels, featuring 10 color palettes and plant suggestions to create showstopping landscapes.



“This year’s Shades of Beautiful guide truly has something for everyone,” said Katie Tamony, Monrovia’s chief marketing officer and trend spotter. “From soft, calming palettes to bold, vibrant color schemes, we’ve created design combinations to inspire gardeners and help them create welcoming outdoor spaces they can’t wait to show off. Whether gardeners are looking to create an on-trend pollinator-friendly modern meadow, a quaint cottage oasis, an abundant, productive space, or anything in between, they’ll find both inspiration and practical advice in our guide.”



Shades of Beautiful offers ideas gardeners can apply no matter how big or small their landscapes may be. Palettes included in the guide feature a wide array of plants suitable for a variety of Zones. Featured items include the award-winning Endless Hellebore, stunning Seaside Serenade® Martha’s Vineyard Hydrangea, Nitty Gritty™ Yellow Rose, and many more colorful, high-performing plants you’re sure to love.



Monrovia’s YouTube channel is another excellent resource, offering helpful videos, timely tips, and answers to many common garden questions. Don’t miss the popular video series “Front Yard Makeover,” a three-part journey featuring a start-to-finish real-life DIY project.



Visit Monrovia.com for more information.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.