Instant access to the International Statistics – Flowers and Plants 2021

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in association with Union Fleurs, the International Flower Trade Association, announces the 69th version of the International Statistics – Flowers and Plants 2021.

The International Statistics Flowers and Plants Yearbook has the most comprehensive collection of production and trade data for the ornamental plants and flower industry. It is now available to purchase and instantly download from www.aiph.org



This annual publication is invaluable to trade organisations, policymakers, marketeers, producers, traders, libraries, and universities. In its 69th year, the contents are the result of extensive research and data compiled by the Centre for Business Management in Horticulture and Applied Research, Leibniz University Hanover, Germany.



The Statistics Yearbook provides production data for over 40 countries, detailed country breakdowns, product comparisons, market data and prices and global import and export data. This edition also features additional survey responses about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Yearbook is published as a pdf document and features 226 pages of illustrations, tables, diagrams and maps of key production data.

New data contained in the 2021 Statistics Yearbook includes:

· Online survey with results from 12 countries and the effects on production and trade of Covid-19 pandemic.

· New figures for per capita consumption for Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, UK, Japan, and the USA.

· New figures on area and production and additional updated summary information for 38 countries

· Overview trade tables for import and export of cut flowers, live plants etc., cuttings and slips, bulbs and tubers and cut foliage

· Summary of sales and marketing of top-selling cut flowers and pot plants for wholesale markets.

· New trade tables with figures for the following countries: Kenya, Ecuador, Colombia, Ethiopia, Israel, Uganda, Thailand, Zambia, South Africa, Turkey, Tanzania.

· New external trade maps show the most important producing countries of cut flowers and the most important exporters and importers of cut flowers.

· AIPH Secretary General, Mr Tim Briercliffe, says, “The 69th edition contains even more analytical information on the production and trade of ornamentals and provides critical statistics to the industry globally”.



Union Fleurs Secretary General, Ms Sylvie Mamias, adds: “The Statistics Yearbook offers an invaluable and detailed picture of the latest available data on the global production and trade of flowers and plants. It is a unique set of reference for anyone – trade, production, policy-makers, researchers – who wishes to gain an in-depth understanding of the latest state and trends of the flower and plants industry.”

Instant, secure purchasing

The 2021 Yearbook can be purchased online from AIPH for €195 (+ VAT if applicable).

For more information and to view sample pages, including the contents pages, visit www.aiph.org/giic/international-statistical-yearbook/.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

The world´s champion for the power of plants.

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org

Union Fleurs – International Flower Trade Association

Union Fleurs was founded in 1959 as an international umbrella organization for national associations and companies active in the floricultural trade. Its main purpose is to represent and promote the worldwide interests of traders and wholesalers in cut flowers, foliage and cut greens and pot plants.

www.unionfleurs.org



Centre for Business Management in Horticulture and Applied Research, Leibniz University, Hanover, Germany

From data to information and strategies. The CBMH evaluates around 1,000 annual financial statements of horticultural companies nationwide.

www.zbg.uni-hannover.de/en/research/research-areas/